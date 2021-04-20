Chef Ron shows us how to make Mac and Cheese Frito Pie

Frito Pie Mac and Cheese

1 8×8 pan of homemade macaroni and cheese

1 large can of Wolf brand home-style chili

1 lb chopped brisket

1 large bag of Fritos “scoops” (or preference)

2 cup of shredded Monterrey jack cheese(divided)

16 oz (2 cups) of queso

BBQ sauce, jalapeños, and diced onion (all optional)

Layer the chips on sheet pan

Top with shredded cheese

Drizzle BBQ sauce on top, then layer on queso, followed by chilli, then macaroni and cheese

Top with brisket, additional shredded cheese and bake for 7 minutes at 400°

Top with BBQ sauce, diced onion, and jalapeños.