AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron is back and giving us a look at how to make Louisiana Hot Pot.

Check out the recipe and instructions below:

Louisiana Hot Pot

2-4 pounds turkey necks

2 pounds 13-15 shell-on shrimp

1 jalapeno

2 pounds andouille sausage chopped

4 crab legs

4 ears of corn

6 red potatoes chopped

2 bell peppers, roughly chopped

1 large onion, roughly chopped

1 whole celery stalk, chopped

6 cloves garlic peeled

2 small oranges, lemons, & limes

1 cup shrimp and crab boil dry seasoning

1/4 cup chicken bouillon powder

1-2 tablespoons liquid crab boil concentrate omit for a milder taste

12 cups water

12 ounces of beer

2 lemons for washing

1-2 teaspoons accent seasoning

You can find Chef Ron at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

