Chef Ron Shows Us How to Make ‘Hoppin’ John’

“HOPPIN’ JOHN” (BLACK EYED PEAS)
- 1 Pound Camellia Black Eyed Peas
- 1 Pound Lean Slab Bacon or 1 Pound Meaty Ham Hocks
- 1 Tablespoon Oil, Butter, or Bacon Fat
- 1 Large Onion Chopped
- 1 Large Bell Pepper Diced
- 2 Ribs of Celery (Diced)
- 4 Cloves Garlic (Minced)
- 1.5 Teaspoon Salt (Garlic Salt)
- 1 Teaspoon Black Pepper
- Red Pepper Flakes Or Cayenne Pepper To Taste
- 4 Cups Chicken Stock Or Broth
- (Optional)1 Bunch Collard Greens, Washed, Stems Removed, Chopped
- 1 To 2 Tablespoons Cider Vinegar
- Additional Salt And Black Pepper To Taste
- Louisiana Hot Sauce