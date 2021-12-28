Chef Ron Shows Us How to Make ‘Hoppin’ John’

Today in Amarillo

by: Brad Pennartz

Posted: / Updated:

“HOPPIN’ JOHN” (BLACK EYED PEAS)

  • 1 Pound Camellia Black Eyed Peas
  • 1 Pound Lean Slab Bacon or 1 Pound Meaty Ham Hocks
  • 1 Tablespoon Oil, Butter, or Bacon Fat
  • 1 Large Onion Chopped
  • 1 Large Bell Pepper Diced
  • 2 Ribs of Celery (Diced)
  • 4 Cloves Garlic (Minced)
  • 1.5 Teaspoon Salt (Garlic Salt)
  • 1 Teaspoon Black Pepper
  • Red Pepper Flakes Or Cayenne Pepper To Taste
  • 4 Cups Chicken Stock Or Broth
  • (Optional)1 Bunch Collard Greens, Washed, Stems Removed, Chopped
  • 1 To 2 Tablespoons Cider Vinegar
  • Additional Salt And Black Pepper To Taste
  • Louisiana Hot Sauce

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss