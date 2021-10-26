Chef Ron shows Today in Amarillo how to make Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice / Rice Dressing
- 1lb beef and 1lb ground pork mixed
- 4-5 cup cooked rice, prepared with chicken bouillon/broth
- 2 additional cups of chicken broth
- 1 cup green bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup yellow onion, finely diced
- 1/2 cup celery, finely diced
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 Tbsp bacon grease or oil
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 Tbsp dried oregano
- 2 tsp dried thyme
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 1/2 tsp garlic salt
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper