Chef Ron shows Today in Amarillo how to make Dirty Rice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A Red Flag Warning was issued for Tuesday in multiple High Plains counties, including Potter, Randall, Dallam, Deaf Smith, and Cimarron - leaving some to question what that means. The warning came because warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds have combined into an increased risk of fire in the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service published a list of resources for wildfire education, with a focus on the Texas Panhandle area. It also provided a forecast for Oct. 26 focused on fire risk, as well as a live risk evaluation tool for the state of Texas.