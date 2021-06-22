Chef Ron shows us how to make Creole Style Stewed Okra

Creole Style Stewed Okra
- 3 lbs Fresh or Frozen Okra
- 3 Tbsp Canola Oil
- 1 Cup Chopped Onion or 1 Large Onion
- 1 Cup Chopped Green Bell Pepper
- 1 (16 oz) can Whole Tomatoes or 1/2 lb Fresh Chopped Tomatoes or 1 can Rotel Tomatoes
- 3 Ribs Finely Diced Celery
- 3 Cloves Fresh Chopped Garlic
- 1 Tbsp Creole Seasoning
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1/4 tsp Tabasco Sauce (optional)
- 12 oz Diced Andouille Sausage
- 1 lb 31-40 Shrimp
- 1 lb Diced Chicken
