Crawfish Pie
- 1 9-Inch Pie Crust
- 8 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
- 1 Large Onion (Diced)
- 1/2 Bellpepper
- 1/4 Seeded Jalapeno (Diced)
- 2 Stalks Celery (Diced)
- 3 Cloves Garlic (Minced)
- 1 1/2 Cups Whole Milk
- 1 Pound Pack Louisiana Crawfish Tails (Do Not Rinse, Preserve Any Liquid)
- 1/2 Cup Italian Parsely, Chopped
- 2 Green Onions, Chopped (both green and white parts)
- 1/2 Cup Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs
- 1 1/2 Teaspoons “Tony Cachere’s” or “Slap Ya Mama” seasoning
- 1 1/4 Teaspoon Garlic Salt
- 1/8 Tsp Red Pepper