Crawfish Pie

  • 1 9-Inch Pie Crust
  • 8 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter
  • 1 Large Onion (Diced)
  • 1/2 Bellpepper
  • 1/4 Seeded Jalapeno (Diced)
  • 2 Stalks Celery (Diced)
  • 3 Cloves Garlic (Minced)
  • 1 1/2 Cups Whole Milk
  • 1 Pound Pack Louisiana Crawfish Tails (Do Not Rinse, Preserve Any Liquid)
  • 1/2 Cup Italian Parsely, Chopped
  • 2 Green Onions, Chopped (both green and white parts)
  • 1/2 Cup Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoons “Tony Cachere’s” or “Slap Ya Mama” seasoning
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon Garlic Salt
  • 1/8 Tsp Red Pepper