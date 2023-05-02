AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen shows us his take on a Mexican dish, Chicken Mole.

Chicken Mole

Chicken:

4 1/2 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons salt

1 onion (quartered)

1-2 pounds chicken drums

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

Mole Sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 bolillo roll

2 dried ancho chiles (rinsed, stemmed, seeded, and diced)

2 California red chile pods (rinsed, stemmed, seeded, diced)

2 small tomatillos (husks removed, rinsed, and chopped)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

1 teaspoon sesame seeds (plus more for garnish)

2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter

1.5 ounces Mexican chocolate (coarsely chopped)

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

3 tablespoons Dona Maria mole paste

2 teaspoons salt

You can find Chef Ron at Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

