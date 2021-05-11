Chef Ron shows us how to make Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 2 pounds cubed beef tips
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
  • Large tomatoes, chopped OR 2 cans of Rotel
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried, crushed Mexican oregano
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  •  1/2  teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ⅓ cup beef stock or light beer
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 6 large potatoes chopped
  • 3 carrots chopped

Mix all ingredients together in slow cooker over medium heat 6 hours.

