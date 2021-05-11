Chef Ron shows us how to make Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 2 pounds cubed beef tips
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
- Large tomatoes, chopped OR 2 cans of Rotel
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried, crushed Mexican oregano
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ⅓ cup beef stock or light beer
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 large potatoes chopped
- 3 carrots chopped
Mix all ingredients together in slow cooker over medium heat 6 hours.
