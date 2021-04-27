Beef Birria Ramen
- 2 lbs. Beef cheek
- 2 lbs. Beef tips
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 Ancho Peppers
- 6 Guajillo Peppers
- 2 large tomatoes
- 4 Whole cloves
- ½ Teaspoon cumin seeds
- ½ Teaspoon black peppercorns
- 4 Garlic Cloves
- 1 Teaspoon Mexican oregano
- ½ Teaspoon Marjoram
- ½ Medium-size white onion sliced
- 1- in of stick of Mexican cinnamon
- ½ Cup white vinegar
- Salt to taste
- Cooked Ramen noodles
- Lime, cilantro, onion for garnish
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Idaho lawmaker accused of rape had been warned previously
- Marvel unveils free comics for Comic Book Day 2021
- Chef Ron shows us how to make Beef Birria Ramen
- Skunk with head stuck in milkshake cup rescued without raising a stink
- United Supermarkets and Market Street to donate over 2 tons of apples to food bank