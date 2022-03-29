BANH MI
- 6 scallions (white and tender green parts only, thinly sliced)
- 2 garlic cloves (thinly sliced)
- 8 Vietnamese meatballs
- 1 1/2 pounds of pork tenderloin (thinly sliced)
- 4 6in rolls or 2 baguettes (cut into 6-inch lengths and split)
- Hoisin sauce and Siracha chile sauce
- Mayonnaise
- Vegetable oil (for grilling)
- 1/2 seedless cucumber (cut into 2-by-1/2-inch matchsticks)
- Marinated purple onion
- Pickled carrot (cut to julienne)
- Loosely cut cilantro sprigs
You can also check out the recipe for Chef Ron’s Char Siu.