CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - After the position opened in 2020, a longtime early childhood education professor is among those who have been given an endowed professorship at West Texas A&M University.

Dr. Betty Coneway, who joined WT in 2007 as a part-time instructor following a career as a classroom instructor and administrator in Hereford, is the new Dr. Geneva Schaeffer Professor of Education and Social Sciences.