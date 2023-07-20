AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us his take on Tacos de Pulpo when he joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning.

Check out the full recipe list below:

Tacos de Pulpo

8 corn tortillas

24 ounces of octopus (pulpo)

1 cup of mango pico de gallo

1 cup of lettuce

1 cup of guacamole

2 limes quartered

1 bunch of cilantro chopped

You can find Chef Ron at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

