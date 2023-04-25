AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen shows us his take on a unique African dish, Nigerian Okra Soup.

Check out the recipe below.

NIGERIAN OKRA SOUP

5 cups chopped okra

1 cup blended okra

2 red bell peppers

2 scotch bonnets

2 cayenne peppers

1 onion

1 pound meat of choice (goat meat, tripe, smoked turkey)

1 cup shrimp

1/2 cup palm oil

1 tablespoon iru (locust beans)

You can find Chef Ron at Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Avenue in Downtown Amarillo.

