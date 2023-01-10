Check out the full recipe for this delicious dish below:

Creamy Cajun Stuffed Shells

  • 1 pound jumbo pasta shells

Filling:

  • 4 ounces ricotta cheese (full fat or low fat)
  • 1/2 cup cheddar blend
  • 1/2 smoked gouda
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, shredded
  • 1 whole egg
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • ½ tablespoon Cajun seasonings
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasonings
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 can of Rotel drained

Sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 ½ cups heavy cream
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • ½ tablespoon cajun seasonings
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • Chopped parsley and crushed red pepper to garnish