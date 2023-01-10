Check out the full recipe for this delicious dish below:
Creamy Cajun Stuffed Shells
- 1 pound jumbo pasta shells
Filling:
- 4 ounces ricotta cheese (full fat or low fat)
- 1/2 cup cheddar blend
- 1/2 smoked gouda
- 1 cup cooked chicken, shredded
- 1 whole egg
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ½ tablespoon Cajun seasonings
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasonings
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Parsley, chopped
- 1/2 can of Rotel drained
Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- ½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- ½ tablespoon cajun seasonings
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Chopped parsley and crushed red pepper to garnish