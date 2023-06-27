AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us on Tuesday how to make New York Style Chopped Cheese.

Check out the full recipe below:

New York Style Chopped Cheese

4 hoagie buns, though hot dog buns will work

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion thinly sliced

1 1/4 pounds ground beef, lean or standard

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 slices american cheese

1 cup lettuce chopped

1 large tomato thinly sliced

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

