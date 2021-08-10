Chef Ron shows us his ‘Off the Dock’ Seafood Pasta

“Off the Dock” Pasta
- 12 oz (rinsed) crawfish tail meat
- 8 oz lump crab
- 16 oz shrimp (peeled and deveined)
- 1 lb cooked fettuccine noodles
- 6 cups of Creole cream or Alfredo sauce
- 3 lemons (2 for garnish 1 for juice)
- Grilled peppers, onion, & garlic
- 2 cups Italian cheese blend
- 1.5 tbsp of cajun or blackening seasoning
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- Crushed red pepper (optional)
- Fresh parsley and green onion for garnish
