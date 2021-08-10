Chef Ron shows us his ‘Off the Dock’ Seafood Pasta

“Off the Dock” Pasta

  • 12 oz (rinsed) crawfish tail meat
  • 8 oz lump crab 
  • 16 oz shrimp (peeled and deveined) 
  • 1 lb cooked fettuccine noodles
  • 6 cups of Creole cream or Alfredo sauce
  • 3 lemons (2 for garnish 1 for juice)
  • Grilled peppers, onion, & garlic 
  • 2 cups Italian cheese blend
  • 1.5 tbsp of cajun or blackening seasoning
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan 
  • Crushed red pepper (optional) 
  • Fresh parsley and green onion for garnish

You can also check out Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

