Andouille Sausage Stuffing
- 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish
- 1 pound andouille sausage, diced
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 5 stalks of celery, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 to 3 and a half cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 large eggs
- 6 cups 1/2 -inch stale bread (12 ounces)
- 6 cups 1/2 -inch stale cornbread cubes (about 10 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons fat from the turkey drippings (or butter)