Andouille Sausage Stuffing

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish
  • 1 pound andouille sausage, diced
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 5 stalks of celery, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 to 3 and a half cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 large eggs
  • 6 cups 1/2 -inch stale bread (12 ounces)
  • 6 cups 1/2 -inch stale cornbread cubes (about 10 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons fat from the turkey drippings (or butter)