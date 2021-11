CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - West Texas A&M University alumnus Dr. James L. Cornette is set to take audiences back in time to when dinosaurs still roamed the Llano Estacado during a discussion for Friends of the Cornette Library.

Son of the library's namesakes and a 1955 WT graduate, Cornette is scheduled to present "The Late Triassic Period of Palo Duro Canyon" at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 in the Hazlewood Room at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. The discussion will also be held virtually, with registration available here.