AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us how you can make Migas at home to get your day started.

Check out the full recipe list below:

Migas

6 large eggs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 medium corn tortillas, cut into 1/4-inch strips

1/2 cup diced white onion

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1 cup of cheese

1 guacamole

Salsa, for serving, optional

You can find Chef Ron at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

