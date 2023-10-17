AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and showed some tasty breakfast nachos and quesadillas.

Check out the full recipe list below:

Breakfast nachos / cajun chicken quesadilla

2 eggs scrambled

2 Bacon crumbled

1 cup sausage gravy

2 tablespoon pico de Gallo

1/4 cup of shredded cheese

Green onions for garnish

Quesadilla

1/4 cup of chicken chorizo

2 scrambled eggs

1/4 cup peppers and onions

2 tablespoons of pico de Gallo

1/2 cup shredded cheese

1 10 inch tortilla

2 tablespoons of butter

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

