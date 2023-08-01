AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and showed his take on Jerk Oxtail Grilled Cheese.

Check out the full recipe below:

Jerk Oxtail Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno cornbread (8 slices)

8 slices of smoked cheddar

8 slices of gruyere cheese

3 pounds smoked oxtails cooked & deboned

1/2 cup sliced onions

1/2 cup sliced sweet peppers

1/4 cup jerk sauce

1 jalapeno sliced (optional)

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

