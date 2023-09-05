AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo to show how you can help spice up your steak with Creole Butter.

Check out the full recipe below:

Creole Butter

6 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 garlic cloves

1 tbsp horseradish

1 tbsp fresh parsley minced

1 tbsp fresh chives minced

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne powder

1 tsp hot sauce plus more to taste

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

