AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed his take on the dish Carne Asada Torta.

Check out the full recipe below.

Carne Asada Torta

2 telera, or bolillo rolls

1 cup shredded iceberg

1 small avocado, mashed or guacamole

1 vine-riped tomato, thinly sliced

1/8 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup Oaxaca cheese

12 slices pickled jalapenos

1/4 cup refried beans optional

4 dashes hot sauce optional

You can find Chef Ron at Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Avenue in Downtown Amarillo.

