Chef Ron from Sunday's Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed his take on an Italian Beef Sandwich.

Italian Beef Sandwich :

3lb chuck roast, trimmed of visible fat and cut into large hunks

1 envelope Italian salad dressing mix

8oz pepperoncini pepper slices + splash of juice, plus extra for serving

8oz Giardiniera (Chicago-Style Italian Sandwich Mix,) drained, plus extra for serving

14.5oz can of beef broth

Provolone cheese slices

Hoagie buns

