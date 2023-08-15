AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed off his delicious take on Hoosier pork tenderloin sandwiches.

Check out the full recipe list below:

Hossier pork tenderloin Sandwich

2 pounds center-cut boneless pork loin

2 large eggs

2 cups buttermilk

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 sleeves saltines

2 cups instant flour

Peanut oil for frying

4 soft hamburger buns, split

1/3 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

1/2 head iceberg lettuce, shredded

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

4 half-sour dill pickles, thinly sliced

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

