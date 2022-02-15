Creole Ox Tails

  • 3 1/2 Lb Oxtail (Cleaned & Larger Pieces Scored)
  • 2 Tsp Garlic Salt
  • 1/2 Tsp Cracked Black Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp Creole/Cajun Seasoning
  • 1 Jalapeno Pepper (Optional)
  • 3 Tbsp Green Seasoning (Blend Garlic, Parsley, and Green Onion)
  • 4 Garlic Cloves (Chopped)
  • 1 Tbsp Thyme Leaves
  • 1 Tbsp Parsley (Chopped)
  • 2 Tbsp Soy Sauce
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 1 Cup Chopped Tomato (or Rotel)
  • 2 Tbsp Ketchup
  • 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar or Browning
  • 2 Cup Chopped Onion
  • 1 Cup Bell Pepper (Chopped)
  • 3 Green Onion (Chopped)
  • 3 Ribs Of Celery (Diced)
  • 2 Bay Leaves
  • 8-10 Cups of Low Sodium Beef Stock