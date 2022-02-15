Creole Ox Tails
- 3 1/2 Lb Oxtail (Cleaned & Larger Pieces Scored)
- 2 Tsp Garlic Salt
- 1/2 Tsp Cracked Black Pepper
- 2 Tbsp Creole/Cajun Seasoning
- 1 Jalapeno Pepper (Optional)
- 3 Tbsp Green Seasoning (Blend Garlic, Parsley, and Green Onion)
- 4 Garlic Cloves (Chopped)
- 1 Tbsp Thyme Leaves
- 1 Tbsp Parsley (Chopped)
- 2 Tbsp Soy Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Cup Chopped Tomato (or Rotel)
- 2 Tbsp Ketchup
- 2 Tbsp Brown Sugar or Browning
- 2 Cup Chopped Onion
- 1 Cup Bell Pepper (Chopped)
- 3 Green Onion (Chopped)
- 3 Ribs Of Celery (Diced)
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 8-10 Cups of Low Sodium Beef Stock