AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron joined Today in Amarillo and showed some different ways to craft his West Texas Cheese Steak.

Check out the full recipe below:

West Texas cheesesteak / pulled pork grilled cheese

West Texas Build

5 ounces of smoked brisket

2 slices of jalapeno cornbread

2 slices of pepper jack cheese

2 slices of American cheese

2 ounces queso

2 onion rings

Pico 2 ounces

1/8 cup sliced pepper/onions

2 oz bbq sauce

Pulled pork build

2 slices of jalapeno cornbread

2 slices pepper jack cheese

2 slices of American cheese

1/8 cup peppers/onion

2 ounces pico

2 ounces BBQ

5 ounces pulled pork

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

