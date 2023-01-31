Wings:
2 pounds Chicken Wing Pieces (Drums and Flats)
Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste
Olive Oil
3 Heaping Tablespoons of Peanut Butter
3 Teaspoons Soy Sauce
3 Teaspoons Sugar or Honey
1 ½ Tablespoon White Vinegar
2 Tablespoons Ground Chinese 5 Spice
Sriracha or Other Hot Sauce to taste
Chopped Peanuts and Green Onion (optional garnish)
Dipping Sauce:
12 ounces Plum Jam
2 Tablespoons Vinegar
1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar
1 Tablespoon Dried Parsley
2 Teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
1 Clove Garlic (Minced)