AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen visited Today in Amarillo to show how to make his take on Tacos al Pastor.

Tacos al Pastor

5 lbs pork shoulder(boneless)

1 large pineapple

Marinade:

1/3 cup chili seasoning (powder)

2 tbsp achiote paste

1 white onion peeled and halved

3/4 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup white vinegar

5 cloves garlic

3 tsp salt

1 tsp Mexican oregano

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground clove

2 tsp epazote

You can find Chef Ron at Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

