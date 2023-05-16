AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen shows us his take on a Pesto Shrimp Pasta.

Check out the recipe below.

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

10 ounces dry spaghetti (can also use linguine or fettuccine)

3/4 cup basil pesto

1/4 cup of chicken stock

1/2 small onion

1 rib celery

1 small green bell pepper

1 cup of heavy cream

6 asparagus chopped

1 cup spinach

1 pound medium to large shrimp (peeled and deveined)

4 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoon italian seasoning (or equal parts garlic powder dried basil and dried oregano)

Salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese to taste

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

Optional garnish: Chopped parsley

You can find Chef Ron at Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Avenue in Downtown Amarillo.

