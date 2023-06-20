AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us on Tuesday how to make Cilantro Lime Wings with an Avocado Crema.

Check out the full recipe below:

Cilantro Lime Wings with Avocado Crema

Wings:

Mojo Marinade

5 pounds Wings Segmented

Tones Tequila Lime Rub

Salt and Pepper to taste

Crema:

2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted

1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 large cloves garlic minced

Juice from 2 limes, about 3-4 tablespoons worth

1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, adjust to taste

1/8 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

