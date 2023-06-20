AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us on Tuesday how to make Cilantro Lime Wings with an Avocado Crema.
Check out the full recipe below:
Cilantro Lime Wings with Avocado Crema
Wings:
- Mojo Marinade
- 5 pounds Wings Segmented
- Tones Tequila Lime Rub
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Crema:
- 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted
- 1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 2 large cloves garlic minced
- Juice from 2 limes, about 3-4 tablespoons worth
- 1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, adjust to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper
Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.
