CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- West Texas A&M University's is celebrating a major victory as a newly released 2022 report from U.S. News & World ranked the online undergraduate program the best in Texas.

According to WT's Communication Department, eight total programs earned the magazine's "Best Program" status: overall undergraduate, undergraduate, business, specialized graduate business, MBA programs and graduate programs in computer information technology, education, engineering and nursing.