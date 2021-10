CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) -- Clovis residents are set to vote on Senate Bill 49 during the Curry County Regular Election on Nov. 2, according to a press release by the City of Clovis.

The release detailed that during the 2021 Legislative Sessions, the New Mexico State Legislature adopted Senate Bill 49, which changes the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) to allow cities with a population over 35,000 to use their money to fund for retail in their communities.