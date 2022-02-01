Kung Pao Chicken

  • 2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
  • 1 lb Large Shrimp (peeled and deveined with tail off)
  • 1 red bell pepper (cut into 1 in. pieces)
  • 1 green bell pepper (cut into 1 in. pieces)
  • 1/2 cup yellow onion (cut into 1/2 in pieces)
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 4-6 dried red chilies (seeded and cut in half) (you can use more or less chilies to adjust the heat level to your preference)
  • 1/2 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the sauce:

  • 4 Tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp Hoisin sauce
  • 4 tsp sesame oil
  • 4 tsp sugar
  • 4 tsp cornstarch
  • 4 tbsp Sherry (water works too)