Kung Pao Chicken
- 2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
- 1 lb Large Shrimp (peeled and deveined with tail off)
- 1 red bell pepper (cut into 1 in. pieces)
- 1 green bell pepper (cut into 1 in. pieces)
- 1/2 cup yellow onion (cut into 1/2 in pieces)
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 4-6 dried red chilies (seeded and cut in half) (you can use more or less chilies to adjust the heat level to your preference)
- 1/2 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the sauce:
- 4 Tbsp soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp Hoisin sauce
- 4 tsp sesame oil
- 4 tsp sugar
- 4 tsp cornstarch
- 4 tbsp Sherry (water works too)