Chef Ron makes Jamaican Oxtail Stew

Jamaican Oxtail Stew
- 3 lbs of oxtails, cut into segments by a butcher
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 3 tbsp. light brown sugar
- 2 onions, peeled and chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 3 tbsp. fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
- 1 scotch bonnet pepper, whole
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 tsp allspice
- 1 bunch scallions, trimmed and chopped
- 2 tbsp white sugar
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tbsp flour
- 3 tbsp tomato ketchup
You can also check out Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.