Chef Ron makes Jamaican Oxtail Stew

RUSK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- An AMBER alert has been issued this morning, Aug. 31 for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells, who were last seen in the Rusk area, about an hour south of Tyler, according to the alert.

The two children were last seen in the 11200 block of US HWY 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.