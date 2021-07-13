Chef Ron Makes His Spin on a Cuban Classic: Ropa Vieja

Sunday’s Kitchen’s Ropa Vieaja

  • 2 pounds chuck roast
  • 1 large yellow onion thinly sliced
  • 1 of each large green red and yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons cumin 
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice 
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 teaspoons garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 16 ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1 6 ounce can tomato paste
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 large carrot cut
  • 1 large stalk celery cut in half
  • 1 cup olives
  • 1/2 Roasted Red Peppers drained
  • 1/4 cup Pimientos 
  • 2 tablespoons Capers rinsed and drained
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

You can find Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Avenue in downtown Amarillo.

