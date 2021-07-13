Chef Ron Makes His Spin on a Cuban Classic: Ropa Vieja

Sunday’s Kitchen’s Ropa Vieaja
- 2 pounds chuck roast
- 1 large yellow onion thinly sliced
- 1 of each large green red and yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 16 ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 1 6 ounce can tomato paste
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 large carrot cut
- 1 large stalk celery cut in half
- 1 cup olives
- 1/2 Roasted Red Peppers drained
- 1/4 cup Pimientos
- 2 tablespoons Capers rinsed and drained
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
You can find Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Avenue in downtown Amarillo.