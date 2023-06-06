AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen is giving his take on a southwest classic with his Choriqueso.

Choriqueso

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

5 ounces Mexican chorizo (casings removed)

12 ounces (2 ½ cups) of grated Monterey or Oaxaca cheese

1 ½ cup of roasted salsa

1 cup of pico de gallo

1/4 cup of green chiles

1 jalapeño

Serve with flour tortillas or tortilla chips

You can find Chef Ron at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

