Chef Ron makes his Jalapeno Popper Chicken

Today in Amarillo
Posted: / Updated:

Jalapeno Popper Chicken

Served Over Mashed Potatoes

  • 2 Chicken Breast Split
  • 3 Cups Seasoned Flour
  • 2 Cups Of Cream Gravy
  • 4 Oz Of Cream Cheese
  • 2 Jalapenos Grilled&Minced
  • 1/4 Cup Shredded Cheese
  • 3 Strips Bacon
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Oil For Frying

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss