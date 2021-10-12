Skip to content
Chef Ron makes his Jalapeno Popper Chicken
Today in Amarillo
Posted:
Oct 12, 2021 / 07:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2021 / 08:24 AM CDT
Jalapeno Popper Chicken
Served Over Mashed Potatoes
2 Chicken Breast Split
3 Cups Seasoned Flour
2 Cups Of Cream Gravy
4 Oz Of Cream Cheese
2 Jalapenos Grilled&Minced
1/4 Cup Shredded Cheese
3 Strips Bacon
Mashed Potatoes
Oil For Frying
