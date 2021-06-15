Chef Ron makes Green Chili Cornbread Dressing on Today in Amarillo

Sunday’s Kitchen’s Chili Cornbread Dressing by Chef Ron
- TWO CUPS YELLOW CORNMEAL
- TWO CUPS FLOUR
- ½ CUP SUGAR
- 2 TBSP PLUS 2 TSP BAKING POWDER
- 1 TSP SALT
- TWO CUPS MILK
- 2 EGGS
- ½ CUP MELTED BUTTER
- 2 TBSP VEGETABLE OIL
- PREHEAT OVEN TO 425
- IN A LARGE BOWL, COMBINE ALL DRY INGREDIENTS (FLOUR, CORNMEAL, SUGAR, BAKING POWDER AND SALT)
Joining Chef Ron in the studio kitchen this morning was Shaniece Maestas.
Maestas is the owner of The Eatery on Route 66. The Eatery is located on 3208 SW 6th Ave. Amarillo, TX, 79106. For further information regarding The Eatery, they can be reached on their website or by phone: (806)-322-0828.
