Chef Ron makes Chicken and Waffles

Chef Ron joined us again this morning to show us how to make Chicken and Waffles.
Chicken marinade:
2 cups buttermilk
1/4 cup Louisiana hot sauce
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
Chicken fry:
3.5 cups flour
1.5 tbsp salt
1 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp paprika
2 tsp onion powder
2 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
Sunday Sweet and Spicy Syrup:
Combine 2 cups of syrup, 1 stick of melted butter, and dashes of hot sauce to taste
Peanut oil for frying
Oakrun farms Belgian waffles
Batter and fry chicken until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.
Serve with waffles and syrup, and enjoy!
