AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed his take on Beer Battered Fish and Curry.

Check out the full recipe list below:

Beer-battered fish and curry

Fish

2 catfish filets halved

2 tablespoons Jamaican jerk seasoning

2 cups of your favorite beer batter

Curry sauce

1-2 tablespoons of peanut or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons red curry paste or curry powder (more if needed)

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, grated

2 inches ginger, peeled and julienned

1 yellow, red, and orange sweet pepper

1 jalapeno pepper

1 can of coconut milk

2 tablespoons fish sauce (more to taste)

1 tablespoon brown sugar (more to taste)

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

Salt to taste

Juice of half a lime, start with less, add more to your liking (optional)

