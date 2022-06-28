Charro Beans (Cowboy Beans)

  • 6 Slices Thick-Cut Bacon – Cut into a Small Dice
  • 1 Pound Uncooked Mexican Chorizo – Casings Removed & Roughly Chopped
  • 3 Diced Hot Dogs or 2 Hot Links
  • 8 oz Diced Cooked Ham
  • 1 Small Yellow Onion – Small Dice (About 1 ½ Cups)
  • 1 Large Jalapeno – Seeded & Diced
  • 3-4 Cloves Garlic – Minced
  • 1 ½ Tsp Each: Ground Cumin & Dark Brown Sugar
  • 2 Chipotle Peppers
  • 1& 1/2 Tsp Mexican Dried Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, & Coriander
  • 1-Pound Pinto Beans (Soaked in Salt Water)
  • 3 Diced Roma Tomatoes
  • 1 12 oz Beer Divided
  • Kosher Salt & Pepper– to Taste
  • 1/3 – ½ Cup Fresh Cilantro – Chopped
  • Optional Garnish: Pico de Gallo, Sliced Jalapenos, Lime Wedges