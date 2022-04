Brandied Peach Sauce with Pain Perdu & Biscuits

1 (15 ounces) can of diced or sliced peaches in natural juice

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp peach brandy, or peach nectar or more juice

1 tsp RumChata

1/2 tsp vanilla extract or 1/4 tsp almond extract

(optional:) a dash of apple pie spice or cinnamon