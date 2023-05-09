AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR-KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen showed us a unique take on breakfast to get you going in the morning.

Check out the recipe below.

FRENCH TOAST HOT DOGS

8 brioche hot dog buns

8 breakfast sausage links (bacon or ham is fine as well)

18 eggs divided (6/12)

8 slices of American cheese

3 cups French vanilla creamer

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 vanilla bean (1 tbsp is also fine)

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 stick butter

For some delicious dining check out Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Avenue in Downtown Amarillo.

