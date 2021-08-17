Chef Ron makes a Creole classic, Jambalaya

Today in Amarillo
Posted: / Updated:

Creole Jambalaya

  • 1 lb diced chicken (cooked)
  • 1 lb sliced sausage (Andouille or Cajun)
  • 1 lb shrimp, cleaned peeled and deviened
  • 6 cups of cooked day old rice
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 can Rotel (or dice 2 tomatoes)
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 1 large bell pepper diced
  • 4 ribs of celery diced
  • 4 cloves garlic diced
  • 1.5 sticks of butter
  • 2 tbsp of Cajun seasoning
  • 1 beef or chicken bouillon cube
  • 4 dashes of worcestershire sauce
  • 2 dashes of hot sauce
  • 3 lemons cubed
  • Fresh thyme
  • Salt & pepper to taste

You can also check out Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

Don't Miss