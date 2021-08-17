Chef Ron makes a Creole classic, Jambalaya

Creole Jambalaya
- 1 lb diced chicken (cooked)
- 1 lb sliced sausage (Andouille or Cajun)
- 1 lb shrimp, cleaned peeled and deviened
- 6 cups of cooked day old rice
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 can Rotel (or dice 2 tomatoes)
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 large onion diced
- 1 large bell pepper diced
- 4 ribs of celery diced
- 4 cloves garlic diced
- 1.5 sticks of butter
- 2 tbsp of Cajun seasoning
- 1 beef or chicken bouillon cube
- 4 dashes of worcestershire sauce
- 2 dashes of hot sauce
- 3 lemons cubed
- Fresh thyme
- Salt & pepper to taste
You can also check out Sunday’s Kitchen at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.