Chef Ron makes a Creole classic, Jambalaya

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - AN agricultural sciences professor called a "true champion of students" and a staff member described as innovative and behind the scenes were celebrated by West Texas A&M University during its Monday convocation ceremony.

Professor of agricultural education and Department of Agricultural Sciences Head Dr. Lance Kieth was named 2021-22 Magister Optimus, the highest honor for a WT faculty member. Senior director for campus community Chance Haugen was given the Clarence E. Thompson Staff Excellence Award, the University’s highest staff honor.