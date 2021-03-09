Chef Ron is Spicing up the Kitchen with Yakamein

The owner of Sunday’s Kitchen, Chef Ron, is showing you how to cook Yakamein.

Marinate 2 pounds of chuck or round roast diced and cubed in:

*2tbsp of olive or vegetable oil

*1/4 cup soy sauce (reduced sodium is fine)

*4 tbsp dark brown sugar

*3 tsp cajun seasoning (Tony’s, Slap Ya Momma)

Marinate overnight if possible.

*8 cups of beef broth

*3 cloves minced garlic

*2 tbsp cajun seasoning

*1 tbsp of kitchen bouquet

(For a spicier soup, boil 1 jalapeno in broth, with seeds)

Simmer marinated beef in stock until tender, over low to medium heat, approximately 2-2.5 hours, stirring occasionally (works just as well with precooked/leftover beef & speeds up cook time)

Fill bowl with desired amount of precooked, spaghetti, rice noodle, or angel hair pasta (all about preference)

*1 boiled egg halved (optional, but at the same time, not optional)

*1 green onion finely sliced (optional, but at the same time, not optional)

*hot sauce,chili garlic sauce, soy sauce to taste(optional)

Ladle beef and stock over noodles, garnish with onion & egg, and enjoy