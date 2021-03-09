Chef Ron is Spicing up the Kitchen with Yakamein

The owner of Sunday’s Kitchen, Chef Ron, is showing you how to cook Yakamein.
Marinate 2 pounds of chuck or round roast diced and cubed in:
*2tbsp of olive or vegetable oil
*1/4 cup soy sauce (reduced sodium is fine)
*4 tbsp dark brown sugar
*3 tsp cajun seasoning (Tony’s, Slap Ya Momma)
Marinate overnight if possible.
*8 cups of beef broth
*3 cloves minced garlic
*2 tbsp cajun seasoning
*1 tbsp of kitchen bouquet
(For a spicier soup, boil 1 jalapeno in broth, with seeds)
Simmer marinated beef in stock until tender, over low to medium heat, approximately 2-2.5 hours, stirring occasionally (works just as well with precooked/leftover beef & speeds up cook time)
Fill bowl with desired amount of precooked, spaghetti, rice noodle, or angel hair pasta (all about preference)
*1 boiled egg halved (optional, but at the same time, not optional)
*1 green onion finely sliced (optional, but at the same time, not optional)
*hot sauce,chili garlic sauce, soy sauce to taste(optional)
Ladle beef and stock over noodles, garnish with onion & egg, and enjoy
