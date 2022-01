AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Although early research seems to point to the idea of the COVID-19 omicron variant causing more mild illness than other forms of the virus, especially for those who have been fully vaccinated, the latest surge of the pandemic and changes to official CDC guidelines have left many reeling.

So, what do you do if you contract COVID-19? What if you've been exposed, and are waiting on a test? Here are the latest guidelines, according to the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for those who have been exposed to the virus, and those who have tested positive: