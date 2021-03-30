Chef Ron is making Shrimp Poboys

Shrimp Poboys
- 4 loaves French bread split
- 2 lbs of peeled and deveined 50-70 shrimp
- 1 thin-sliced onion
- 2 thin-sliced tomato
- 1 head of lettuce shredded
Cornmeal Batter:
- 3 cups of cornmeal
- 1 cup of flour
- 2 tsp of cajun seasoning
- 1 tbsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
Wet Mix
- 3/4 cup of buttermilk
- 3/4 cup water
- 2 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce
- 1 tbsp of mustard
Soak shrimp in wet mix, drain, then place in 1 gallon zip lock bag and fry approximately 5 minutes until golden brown or until internal thermometer reads 135°
Serves 4
