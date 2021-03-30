Chef Ron is making Shrimp Poboys

Shrimp Poboys

  • 4 loaves French bread split 
  • 2 lbs of peeled and deveined 50-70 shrimp
  • 1 thin-sliced onion
  • 2 thin-sliced tomato
  • 1 head of lettuce shredded

Cornmeal Batter:

  • 3 cups of cornmeal
  • 1 cup of flour
  • 2 tsp of cajun seasoning
  • 1 tbsp garlic salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper

Wet Mix

  • 3/4 cup of buttermilk
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 2 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce
  • 1 tbsp of mustard

Soak shrimp in wet mix, drain, then place in 1 gallon zip lock bag and fry approximately 5 minutes until golden brown or until internal thermometer reads 135°

Serves 4 

