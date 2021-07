AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding Melanie Kristie Romero, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for "Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information Number of Items over 10 under 50."

Romero was described by the police as as a 42 year-old woman, 5'05" tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.