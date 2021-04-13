Chef Ron is cooking up a Tex-Mex Asada Torta

Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen is cooking up a Tex-Mex classic this morning with the Asada Torta.

Asada Torta

2 telera/bolillo rolls

1 cup shredded lettuce

2 small avocado, mashed

2 roma tomatoes sliced thin

1/8 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup crumbled cotija

1/4 cup refried beans

Sliced pickled jalapenos (optional)

Toast bun

Assemble sandwich with refried beans on bottom bun and mashed avocado on top

Add marinated steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onion (grilling onion optional), and cotija cheese, enjoy.