Chef Ron is cooking up a Tex-Mex Asada Torta

Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen is cooking up a Tex-Mex classic this morning with the Asada Torta.
Asada Torta
- 2 telera/bolillo rolls
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- 2 small avocado, mashed
- 2 roma tomatoes sliced thin
- 1/8 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup crumbled cotija
- 1/4 cup refried beans
- Sliced pickled jalapenos (optional)
Toast bun
Assemble sandwich with refried beans on bottom bun and mashed avocado on top
Add marinated steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onion (grilling onion optional), and cotija cheese, enjoy.
